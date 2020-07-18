US to arm Ukraine with combat boats in Black and Azov seas
The United States has approved the sale of 16 Mark VI patrol boats to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.
According to the minister, the weapons will help the Ukrainian fleet to withstand current and future threats in the Black and Azov Seas.
He also expressed gratitude to the American partners for their support and noted that this is an important step, showing growing trust between the United States and Ukraine.
Vestnik Kavkaza
