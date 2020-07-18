Main » News

US to arm Ukraine with combat boats in Black and Azov seas

US to arm Ukraine with combat boats in Black and Azov seas

The United States has approved the sale of 16 Mark VI patrol boats to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.

According to the minister, the weapons will help the Ukrainian fleet to withstand current and future threats in the Black and Azov Seas.

He also expressed gratitude to the American partners for their support and noted that this is an important step, showing growing trust between the United States and Ukraine.

1270 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

on YouTube

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars