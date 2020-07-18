Rally in support of Azerbaijan held in Germany

The German-Azerbaijani Alliance and the Central Coordination Council of Azerbaijani Diaspora Organizations in Germany organized a rally in front of the Armenian Embassy in Berlin. The protest action was held in support of Azerbaijan amid the provocation by Armenia and hostilities in the Tovuz region

Despite the fact that the city authorities limited the number of protesters to two hundred people, several hundred more Azerbaijani patriots enthusiastically supported the slogans and demands of the main participants, standing aside.