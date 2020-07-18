Zurabishvili intends to resolve all issues with Kiev

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili announced the need to improve relations between Kiev and Tbilisi. Thus, she is ready to visit Ukraine.

"I am ready, as the time comes, to pay a visit to Ukraine, which was postponed due to the coronavirus and other reasons. I will try to restore relations on the basis of our traditional and friendly ties," she said, noting that the "provocative tone" of "foreign citizens" harms bilateral relations.