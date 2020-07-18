Latvia protests against Armenia’s military provocations
The Azerbaijani community of Latvia and members of the diaspora organizations of Azerbaijan held mass actions in protest against the Armenian military provocations on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
The Azerbaijani embassy in Latvia explained that the compatriots’ motorcade march was organized in protest.
The representatives of the Diaspora also met with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Latvia, Javanshir Akhundov.
