Kabardino-Balkaria and North Ossetia-Alania are among the Russian regions where there is the lowest rate of new Covid-19 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, the coronavirus operational headquarters informs.

Thus, Kabardino-Balkaria and North Ossetia became 4th and 5th in the list, respectively. In Kabardino-Balkaria, the figure per day is 0.3%, and in North Ossetia - 0.4%.