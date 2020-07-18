Tokayev criticizes akims on their work to explain danger of COVID-19

Tokayev criticized the work of akims to explain the danger of COVID-19

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sharply criticized the family celebrations that are taking place in the country amid the quarantine.

According to him, violations were recorded, in particular, in Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions and Shymkent.

The President spoke about weak explanatory work of akims. "Akims, in fact, do not have experience of work in extreme conditions, do not know how to quickly solve acute problems, explain the state policy to citizens," Sputnik Kazakhstan quotes Tokayev as saying.