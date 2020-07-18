Stavropol region awaits influx of tourists

Governor of the Stavropol Territory Vladimir Vladimirov said that about 13,500 people have booked sanatoriums of the Caucasian Mineral Waters for July.

In this regard, the head of the region recalled that currently 96 out of 124 possible health resorts have been opened in the region. On July 20, four more health resorts return to work.

The parks and terrainkurs are also working, vacationers can drink mineral water in five out of 19 well-rooms. On July 17, the legendary Narzan Gallery reopened in Kislovodsk.