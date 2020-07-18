Southern Military District servicemen crossed Caucasus passes

Within the framework of the announced yesterday surprise combat readiness check of the Russian Armed Forces, servicemen of the Southern Military District (SMD) marched on horseback through the mountain passes of the Caucasus, Vadim Astafyev, head of the press service of the SMD, informed.

According to him, the servicemen of the battalion tactical groups carried out a set of practices, including marching through the mountain passes on horses of the Mongolian and Karachai breeds.