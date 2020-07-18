New Covid-19 outbreak in China

Officials on Saturday said 17 new cases had been recorded and strict measures on movement had been imposed, BBC informs.

Although the figure appears low, China has recorded very few significant outbreaks since Covid-19 emerged in the city of Wuhan late last year. It has recorded just over 85,000 infections and 4,600 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins university research. China is now not in the top 20 in terms of either infections or deaths.