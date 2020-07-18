Action in support of Azerbaijani army held in Georgia

In front of the Azerbaijani embassy in Georgia, a rally was held to support the Azerbaijani army. The action was held on the initiative of the Center for the Integration of Azerbaijanis in Georgia.

The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the soldiers and officers who heroically died defending the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The head of the Center, Aygul Isaeva, addressed the audience. She said that the Azerbaijanis of Georgia are always with the Azerbaijani people. "Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and Georgia supports Azerbaijan’s fair actions,” she stressed.