Sobyanin on online-education in Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, assessing the technical equipment of Moscow schools, noted that the capital, in comparison with other regions, was one of the most prepared for the online-education format.

He noted that amid Covid-19 pandemic, the city administration was forced to transfer all education in Moscow to the online-format within a week.

It is clear that not everything was perfect. But in comparison with other regions and even countries, Moscow was one of the best prepared, "Sobyanin said in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio published on the website.