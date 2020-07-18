Vladimirov reminds residents of Stavropol rules of recreation

The Governor of the Stavropol Territory, Vladimir Vladimirov, told on his Instagram page to be careful on the water cites.

"On hot summer days, everyone is relaxing near water cites - to get refreshed! But water can be dangerous. Especially if you do not properly choose a pond or river for swimming," the head of the region emphasized.

According to him, because of such a frivolous attitude to recreation on the water in the Stavropol Territory, accidents occur every year. "In order to avoid the danger, you need to swim only on equipped beaches that have been certified by the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations," the governor reminded.