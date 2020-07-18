Nurmagomedov’s agent tells about athlete’s career after his father death

The agent of UFC champion in lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdel-Aziz, dispelled rumors about the possible imminent end of the Dagestan eagle’s career.

This statement was a response to the rumors spreading in the Internet that the fighter allegedly could not bear the death of his coach and father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and decided to retire from the sport.

"Khabib's heart is broken, but in the end, his father was sure he would continue to fight for his legacy in sports," Abdel-Aziz said.