Pentagon calls on NATO to contain Russia

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that he considers it necessary to strengthen NATO and direct the alliance's means to deterrence, including of Russia, the Pentagon press service informs.

It is reported that during a telephone interview, the head of the US defense department said about the importance of continuing the US work with NATO countries to increase the combat readiness of the alliance. "This applies to everything from ensuring that our allies and partners spend at least 2% [of GDP] on defense," he said, noting "great progress on this issue.”