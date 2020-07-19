Giorgi Gakharia says he is not considering being a majoritarian candidate
According to Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, it does not matter to him which number of the electoral list he will be for the 2020 parliamentary elections, InterPressNews reports.
"I understand that there is some interest. Wait for a while. I am saying once again, it does not matter to me which number of the list I will be. And I do not consider being a majoritarian candiadte," Gakharia said.
Vestnik Kavkaza
