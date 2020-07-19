Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talks

EU leaders have gathered for a third day of discussions over a massive post-coronavirus economic recovery plan, BBC reports.

Some member states believe the proposed €750bn ($857bn; £680bn) package is too large and should come as loans, rather than grants.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said leaders may not reach an agreement on Sunday, as members still disagree on the fund.

"There is a lot of good will but also many different positions," she warned.

The unplanned third day of talks comes after a record one-day rise in new infections worldwide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that new cases rose by almost 260,000 in 24 hours.

Officials said this was the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began, and the first time the number of new daily infections has surpassed a quarter of a million. The previous record rise in new confirmed cases was recorded by the WHO just one day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus passed 14 million on Saturday, with over 600,000 recorded deaths, according to the tally kept by US-based Johns Hopkins University.