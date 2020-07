A magnitude-3.9 earthquake jolted Turkey’s southern province of Kahramanmaraş on July 18, according to authorities, Hurriyet daily reports.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck Andırın district at 12.36 a.m. local time (0336GMT). It originated at a depth of 15.82 kilometers (9.83 miles).

No damage and casualties have been reported.