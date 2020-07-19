Number of COVID-19 cases confirmed worldwide exceeds 14.3 mln

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 14.3 million patients as of July 19. As many as 14,307,865 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 12:34 on July 19, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, UNIAN reports.

The overall death toll is 602,525 people, while 8,041,162 coronavirus patients have already recovered.

The highest death toll was recorded in the United States (140,120 people), Brazil (78,772), the United Kingdom (45,358), Mexico (38,888), Italy (35,042), and France (30,155).

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic include the United States (3,711,835 confirmed cases), Brazil (2,074,860), India (1,077,781), Russia (770,311), South Africa (350,879), Peru (349,500), Mexico (338,913), and Chile (328,846).

As many as 188 countries have been affected by the virus.