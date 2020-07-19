Iran says it has 25M coronavirus infections

An estimated 25 million people have contracted the coronavirus in Iran in the past five months, with around 14,000 deaths, the Iranian Health Ministry said, Anadolu agency reported.

The ministry warned in a report that another 30-35 million people in the country are likely to be affected by the deadly virus in the coming months.

Speaking during a meeting on Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the first wave of the virus outbreak had passed and now the country is grappling with a second wave of the pandemic.

“The [ministry] report says we should expect the number of people who require hospitalization to be twice the number of people hospitalized over the past five months,” Rouhani said.

Warning of a long haul, Rouhani warned that the second phase of the pandemic in Iran is likely to prolong until the end of the Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021).

On Saturday, Iran reported 2,166 new cases of the virus and 188 deaths, taking the overall tally to 271,606 infections and 13,979 deaths.

Mustafa Qaniee, a senior official in Iran’s anti-coronavirus task force, said the estimated cases of 25 million include those patients who had no symptoms and didn’t require hospitalization.