Two missiles hit area near U.S. embassy in Baghdad - TV

Two missiles hit Baghdad’s Green Zone, near the U.S. embassy, Iraq’s Al Sumaria television channel reported.



One more missile fired at central Baghdad exploded in another quarter of the Green Zone, Al Sumaria said citing a source in the Iraqi security agencies. According to the source, it was impossible to spot the site where the missiles had been fired from.



No data about casualties or damages were immediately available.



According to the television channel, the missile attack was staged when Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was visiting the Iraqi capital. At the very moment of the attack, the Iranian top diplomat was finishing a series of talks with the Iraqi top officials in the Green Zone.