Trump: America to be destroyed if...

U.S. President Donald Trump said that America could be destroyed as we know it if democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidential election.

The U.S. leader hinted that federal agents may be deployed to Chicago as soon as this week to crack down on protests and gun violence in a military-style response similar to Portland, Oregon.



"The Radical Left Democrats, who totally control Biden, will destroy our Country as we know it. Unimaginably bad things would happen to America," Trump warned.

"Look at Portland, where the pols are just fine with 50 days of anarchy. We sent in help. Look at New York, Chicago, Philadelphia," he added.