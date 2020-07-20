Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 60 times

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 60 times, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Chambarak region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.