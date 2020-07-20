Georgia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 infections earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,039.

Four of the 11 new cases are imported-truck drivers, while the remaining individuals had contact with infected people.



As of today 124 people remain infected with COVID-19 in the country, 900 of the 1,039 patients have recovered, while 15 others have died.



Forty-one Georgian citizens have been transported to Georgia for treatment so far.



Thirty-eight of the 41 individuals were Georgian soldiers serving for NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.



5,534 people are quarantined in Georgia, Agenda.ge reported.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus at the end of February 2020. Since then more than 164,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus so far.