Arzu Nagiyev: Azerbaijani army shows highest level of work

The cessation of cross-border artillery shelling of Azerbaijan's Tovuz region by the Armenian army was inevitable, since in five days of battles the Azerbaijani military completely defeated the aggressor's entire combat infrastructure in the area from which the fire was fired. Azerbaijani MP Arzu Nagiyev, who has been in Tovuz since last Monday, speaking with the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, summed up the results of the Armenian-Azerbaijani military conflict on the border.



"Armenia could not help but stop its provocation: those artillery batteries that fired at Azerbaijani positions and peaceful villages in the Tovuz region were fired and completely destroyed. Since the Azerbaijani army only responded to the aggression, after the termination of provocative strikes from Armenia, positional battles with the use of artillery and rocket launchers ended in general," Arzu Nagiyev explained.

At the same time, of course, Armenia did not stop violating the ceasefire. "Small skirmishes with the use of automatic weapons continue along the entire line of contact and on the border. But now it is calm on this section of the border of Azerbaijan's Tovuz region with Armenia, only at night one can hear automatic fires. The population of the villages returned to an ordinary life. Also, there are no obvious movements of the Armenian army's new military equipment to this area," the Milli Mejlis MP noted.



"The Azerbaijani army has shown the highest level of work. It is very important that our military was supported by the people so much. At the same time, it should be emphasized that the Azerbaijani army used minimal forces and means to suppress the aggression. The Azerbaijani army has more powerful weapons, which did not need to be used. But now Armenia should understand what the Azerbaijani military is capable of," he said.



Arzu Nagiyev added that Armenia continues to hide its losses, since it does not want to report on the use of foreign fighters. "We have information about hundreds of wounded and killed from the Armenian side. From the side of Azerbaijan, all data on the dead are open: we have lost 12 servicemen and one civilian killed by Armenian artillery," the Milli Mejlis PM concluded.