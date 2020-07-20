Lavrov and Zarif to hold talks in Moscow tomorrow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will hold talks in Moscow on Tuesday, spokesperson with the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.



"Lavrov and Zarif will hold negotiations on Tuesday in Moscow," TASS cited Zakharova as saying.



The meeting comes as Zarif was in Iraq on Sunday, holding talks with high-ranking officials of the neighboring country including Iraqi president, prime minister, foreign minister, and parliament speaker among others.



Zarif’s last official visit to the Russian capital of Moscow was in mid-June 2020.