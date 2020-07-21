Iran interested in buying new Russian weapons - ambassador

Iran is interested in buying new Russian weapons to enhance its defense capacities, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.



"Indeed, it is so," he said, answering the question if Teheran was interested in Russia’s new weapons.



"We will hold consultations with Russia on what we need to enhance our defense capacities. The Russian government and the Russian people have always been by our side in times of trouble. Russia is our priority partner in this sense," he stressed.