UN chief urges 'maximum restraint' by Azerbaijan, Armenia after clashes

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Azerbaijan and Armenia on Monday to exercise maximum restraint after border clashes between the long-feuding former Soviet republics.



"The secretary-general is following with deep concern the current tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He calls for maximum restraint, as a full conflict between these two countries would be disastrous," Reuters cited U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric as saying.



The situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border escalated on July 12, when Azerbaijan said that the Armenian army had tried to attack Azerbaijan’s positions with use of artillery systems. On July 17, both sides reported that the situation on the border was relatively calm.