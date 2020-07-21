Trump to resume coronavirus briefings after hiatus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will resume holding news briefings on the pandemic after a lengthy hiatus.



He told reporters in the Oval Office the resumption was prompted by a "big flareup in Florida, Texas, a couple of other places." The virus has killed 140,000 Americans and infected some 3.7 million, both figures leading the world, Reuters reported.



The briefings ended in early May after the new White House of chief staff, Mark Meadows, sought a new focus for the president’s messaging on the subject.



Trump said he expected the first new briefing would take place about 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Tuesday.



“We’re going to give you a lot of briefings over the next week and the next few weeks,” he said.



He said he would bring in the heads of some companies involved in the search for vaccines and other treatments for the virus, such as Johnson & Johnson.