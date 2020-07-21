Pentagon to buy F-35 fighters made for Turkey

Eight fifth-generation F-35 fighters of the American corporation Lockheed Martin, originally intended for Turkey, will be bought by the US Air Force for $862 million, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing the press service of the Pentagon.



In a statement, the military department notes that the acquisition of eight F-35s already manufactured for Turkey [in total, Turkey intended to buy 100 fighters] is carried out as part of a modification of the contract already signed with Lockheed Martin.



Also, the manufacturer will make the necessary changes for the US Air Force in the supplied aircraft.



As reported by BulgarianMilitary.com, the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems [SAM] have become a reason for discord between Turkey and the United States. Washington said that Ankara was barred from participating in the F-35 program.



It all came from Turkey’s decision to buy Russian S-400 missile systems at a time when it was one of the main players in the program for a fifth-generation F-35 aircraft.This provoked angry reactions from the United States, which said it was unacceptable for a NATO member and a direct participant in the F-35 program.