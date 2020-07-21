Azerbaijan's air defense units destroy two Armenia's reconnaissance UAVs

Armenian armed forces have launched two reconnaissance UAVs over the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in the direction of Aghdam district on the night of July 21 at 00.30 am and in the morning at 08.45 am (GMT+4) over the positions in the Tovuz district direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.



"Both UAVs were immediately detected and destroyed by the air defense units of the Azerbaijani Air Forces," the report says.



Daily ceasefire violations by the Armenian side on July 12 led to gross ceasefire violation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, as Armenia opened opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery. As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced.



The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, vehicles, as well as killed Armenian servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit. The battles continued on the night of July 13 and through July 16.