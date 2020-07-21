COVID-19 genome didn’t change much while circulating in Russia

Experts of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing have studied the genomes of the novel coronavirus isolated at different times since the beginning of the epidemic in Russia. They haven’t undergone significant changes during the circulation of the virus in the country, as the agency reported to the anti-coronavirus internet hotline.



"Currently in the Russian Federation complete genomes were read for 281 isolates of the novel coronavirus which were identified at different time points since the detection of pathogen on the country’s territory. A bioinformatic analysis of whole genomes demonstrates that the changes in the viral genome during its circulation on Russian territory are insignificant," the statement said.



The agency noted that 150 viral genomes are being read monthly. Additionally, a detailed analysis is performed for the detection of possible mutations. "A study of the genetic variability of the virus ensures the operative monitoring of the pathogen and the readiness to adopt instant measures should the more dangerous variant of the virus appear," TASS cited the agency as saying.