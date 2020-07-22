Conor McGregor and Princess Charlene of Monaco planning 180km water voyage

Recently-retired fighter Conor McGregor and former Olympic swimmer Princess Charlene of Monaco raced water bikes off the coast of Monte Carlo.

The pair are now planning to embark on a 180km voyage to raise awareness for water safety.



Taking to Instagram, McGregor wrote: "A great day racing the water bikes with Princess Charlene of Monaco. A phenomenal athlete and Olympian, we are teaming up for a 180km voyage in September to raise awareness in water safety. I cannot wait."

"We will be utilising my training under the McGregor F.A.S.T program to excel on these mounted water bike devices, which are incredibly good! It is like freedom out there! Thank you for the great day for my family Your Highness. In aid of the Princess Charlene of Monaco foundation," he added.

Charlene, 42, represented South Africa at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney.