Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 cases surpass 75,000

Kazakhstan confirmed 1,685 new COVID-19 cases and the total case tally reached 75,153, the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 said.



"In the past day, 1,685 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Kazakhstan. Of them 743 without any clinical implications," the statement said.



The death toll from the coronavirus in Kazakhstan has climbed to 585, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.



Kazakhstan extended coronavirus lockdown until August 2.