Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: no attacks in Tovuz direction

The situation on the Tovuz direction remains calm, there was no new attacks from the Azerbaijani side on the Armenian armed forces, head of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli said.



"The situation in this area is calm, we haven't launched any attacks, nor have any losses," Dargahli said.



"We did hear some shooting on the Armenian side. It seems that there was a shootout between the servicemen of the Armenian armed forces," Trend cited him as saying.



"Once again, I'd like to note that we haven't had any losses, despite what the Armenian side is trying to claim," Dargahli added.