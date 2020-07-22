Georgia reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 24 new COVID-19 cases today which is the highest figure since June.



The source of infection in 22 cases of the 24 new cases has been identified.



Head of Georgia’s National Centre for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said that 10 new cases are from Gardabani municipality of eastern Georgia, five new patients had contact with infected individuals, while seven new cases are imported (five are truck drivers).



The state agencies are trying to identify the source of infection in the remaining two patients. The figure gives no reason to panic. However, we should act very cautiously,” Gamkrelidze said.



More than 700 residents of Gardabani municipality, which is inhabited mostly by ethnic minorities, were tested for the coronavirus yesterday as more than 10 inhabitants of the municipality have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past several days.



Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases Marina Ezugbaia says that the increase in the figure is ‘absolutely normal’ as hundreds of people were tested for the virus yesterday, Agenda.ge reported.



Ezugbaia stated that the figure will decrease again in the following days. She said that many of the new patients tested positive for the virus while in quarantine.



Since February 26, 2020, when the country reported its first case of the coronavirus, Georgia has had 1,073 cases, 907 of the 1,073 patients have recovered, while 16 others have died. As of today 150 people remain infected with COVID-19 in the country.