President of Azerbaijan and First Vice-President congratulate media representatives on 145th anniversary of national press

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on the occasion of July 22 - the Day of National Press on his official Facebook account.



"Founded by 'Akinchi' and carrying the ideas of enlightenment, modernity and independence, the Azerbaijani press has always played an important role in the life of our country," the post says.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has also made an Instagram post on the occasion of the 145th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press.



In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "Dear media representatives, dear friends! I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the 145th anniversary of the national press of Azerbaijan! I wish each of you the best of health, happiness, joy, optimism, inexhaustible energy, creative success and new achievements."