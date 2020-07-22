Russia records over 5,800 COVID-19 cases in past day

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 5,862 in the past day, reaching 789,190, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.



The daily growth rate dropped to 0.75%, according to the crisis center.



Some new 636 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 234 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 221 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 217 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 186 in St. Petersburg.



The lowest growth rate in the past day was registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), Kabardino-Balkaria (0.3%), North Ossetia (0.3%), the Lipetsk Region (0.3%), the Kaliningrad Region (0.3%) and Sevastopol (0.3%).



Currently, some 204,392 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia, TASS reported.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll grew by 165 in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 12,745, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.