US House of Representatives adopts amendments supporting Azerbaijan

Pro-Armenian groups in the US, aided by pro-Armenian members of the country's Congress attempted to introduce amendments to the draft National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2021.

In turn, Congressman Steve Cohen and Congressmen Steve Chabot initiated Amendment 99 and Amendment 296 to submit a report to Congress, coordinated by the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense, on citizens expelled from the occupied territories in several post-Soviet countries and citizens of these countries killed in these territories.

These amendments were lated adopted by the House of Representatives of Congress.

"Not later than 180 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of State, in coordination with the Secretary of Defense, shall submit to the appropriate congressional committees a report on the status of internally displaced persons," the amendments read.

In accordance with these amendments, there are plans to submit to Congress a joint report of the State Department and the US Department of Defense on information about people expelled from the occupied territories and those killed, Azertac reports.

Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at the press-conference in Baku that the House of Representatives of the US Congress has adopted very important amendments: "The issue is to submit a report on citizens who were displaced from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan... as well as killed in these territories, to the Congress, after coordination with the US secretary of state and secretary of defense," Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

The spokesperson drew attention to the key components of the amendments and stressed that they confirm the fact of the illegal occupation of the Azerbaijani territory. "The issue is a specific amendment adopted by the House of Representatives of the US Congress, which envisages the collection of information on displaced and killed citizens in the occupied territories, and its further transfer to the Congress, together with the Department of Defense,” the spokesperson added.