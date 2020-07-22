NK conflict settlement is in the interest of all countries involved in talks – Russian Deputy FM

The settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict is in the interest of all the countries involved in the negotiation process and the entire region in general, ARMENPRESS reports citing 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko.

''As refers to the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, we think that not only Russia, but the rest of the countries interested in bringing stability to this region, should issue statements encouraging the sides to establish peace and ceasefire'', Grushko said.

The Deputy FM emphasized that Russia hold the position that the agreements reached in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group should remain on the negotiation table.

''The current crisis should not lead to the regress of the advancement achieved first of all by the titanic efforts of Russia, since it has made the prospects of the settlement of the conflict closer. By the settlement of this conflict the regional situation will be significantly improved. We urge everyone to accept this position, particularly the Minsk Group member countries'', Grushko said.