Armenian nationalists scared Europe and USA

After the September 12 provocation on the border with Azerbaijan representatives of the nationalist forces of Armenia became more active in Europe and the United States. Yesterday, representatives of the Armenian Diaspora in Los Angeles surrounded the building of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan and held a rally using aggressive anti-Azerbaijani slogans. A few days earlier, Armenians living in the Dutch city of Hague staged a similar rally in front of the Azerbaijani embassy in the Netherlands.

The protesters demanded that the Azerbaijani military unilaterally stop all the hostilities, which began in response to Armenian attacks in the Tovuz region. Perhaps those people were misled that they became victims of propaganda, so they now claim that their country was attacked by Azerbaijan, not vice versa. However, there were those who were not misled among the protestors. They are active nationalists, members of the terrorist organization ASALA.

The photo and video taken during the rally in Hague clearly show a young man in a T-shirt with the inscription ASALA (ASALA - "Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia") and its symbols. This led observers to suspect that these protests were organized, if not by members of this terrorist organization, then with their active participation and support.

The Armenian terror became an integral part of international terrorism over a century ago. Back in 1885, the first Armenian terrorist organization "Armenakan" was created, followed by the "Khnchak" and "Dashnaktsutyun" groups. Representatives of these and other organizations subsequently tried to implement the idea of creating the "Great Armenia" through terror. Today, the list of Armenian terrorist organizations operating around the world reaches almost two dozen, and one of them is ASALA, created in 1975, operating in the Middle East and Europe and included in the list of terrorist organizations by the US State Department.

The list of terrorist operations carried out by ASALA, which official Yerevan does not denounce, is huge, and the fact that representatives of this organization were present at the rally organized by Armenians near the Azerbaijani embassy in Hague should alert Europeans.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora tried to prevent chaos near the building of the Azerbaijani embassy in the Netherlands, while participants shouted the names of the settlements of the Tovuz region attacked by Armenia into loudspeakers, as well as the names of those killed during the border conflict. Armenian nationalists pelted them with stones and bottles. The crowd attacked three dozen Azerbaijanis, trampling photos of soldiers killed in border shootings. There's no way of knowing what would have happened if the police didn't intervene.

Now the Armenian diaspora finds itself in a difficult situation: on the one hand, its representatives unswervingly represent Armenian people as a victim, starting from the "genocide" of 1915 and ending with the last confrontation on the border, on the other hand, it's a diaspora that is suspected of sponsoring the terrorist network, the consequences of which is very serious for many countries.

With rallies in the United States and the Netherlands, Armenian nationalists have demonstrated their aggressive nature to the world. It is obvious that there are notorious nationalists behind the young people who came out to the rallies, whose policies have led today's Armenia to a political and economic catastrophe. Now this shadow has fallen on the Armenian diaspora in prosperous countries - the poison of nationalism and hatred will seriously affect the image of Armenians in the world, and the attitude towards them may significantly change. Aggression and calls for violence are a violation of the laws sacredly revered in democratic countries. Everyone is equal before the law, regardless of their nationality. The rallies of the Armenian nationalists looks especially frightening in the United States, where the riots provoked by the death of George Floyd are continuing.

Additional information: The "Secret Armenian Army for the Liberation of Armenia" (ASALA) aims to create "Great Armenia" in the territories of Eastern Turkey, Northern Iran, Nakhchivan and Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. ASALA carries out terrorist acts against the citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan. During criminal case against this terrorist organizations the main defendant was its leader Hakob Hakobyan. Hakobyan, who took the blame for the murder of a Turkish diplomat in 1980 in Athens in an interview with the New York Times on 01.08.1980, stated the following: "Our enemies are the Turkish regime, NATO and the Armenians who do not cooperate with us." In April 1980, ASALA reached an agreement with the PKK (Kurdistan Workers Party) on joint terrorist acts and carried out its intentions in Lebanon. On on April 28, 1993 in Beirut, ASALA announced its intentions to impede the implementation of the project related to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

Members of the organization carried out terrorist acts and armed attacks on Turkish diplomatic bodies and political assassinations of Turkish diplomats. In 1981, ASALA militants carried out an armed seizure of the Turkish consulate in Paris and carried out a number of terrorist attacks in France, Italy and Switzerland.

In 1982, members of the organization took hostages at the Ankara airport - 9 people were killed, including an American and a citizen of Germany. Armenians periodically became victims of the terrorist actions of ASALA in different countries of the world

In the 1990s, Armenian radicals also launched several terrorist attacks in the Transcaucasus. The victims of these terrorist attacks were residents of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Russia, including Armenians, who did not support the policy of terror. For example, in 1990, ASALA militants blasted the Tbilisi-Agdam bus, and in 1994, they carried out two terrorist attacks in the Baku metro. As a result of these terrorist attacks, several dozen people died.