Israel shows solidarity with Azerbaijan

The head of the Azerbaijan-Israel Association Lev Spivak in a letter to the Chairman of the Knesset Yariv Levin to urgently resume the work of the Israel-Azerbaijan parliamentary friendship group in connection with the hostilities in the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijan Republic.

This resumption of work of this parliamentary group will reflect the Knesset's willingness to maintain permanent, meaningful and strong parliamentary relationship. "The time has come to show solidarity with Israel's true friends. Being in constant contact with members of the government and parliament of friendly Azerbaijan, we know how important it is for Baku to show goodwill and solidarity. Who, if not us, the people Israel, can understand and appreciate the manifestation of solidarity in difficult times. Today we have the opportunity to set an example and express solidarity with a faithful and courageous friend - Azerbaijan!" Lev Spivak believes.

Azerbaijan and Israel are linked by friendly relations and fruitful strategic cooperation. Over the past decades, the Israeli government has been successfully working towards strengthening ties and cooperation with Azerbaijan, which these days needs support and calls on the international community to immediately end violations of UN agreements and resolutions, violations of its sovereign borders, hostile actions that threaten lifes of innocent civilians.

A copy of the letter was sent to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly emphasized the close partnership between the two countries.