Zarif says had one-hour useful talk with Putin while in Russia

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone for an hour, Tehran Times reports.

In remarks on Wednesday, Zarif said due to Putin’s coronavirus protocol, he spoke on a secure line with the Russian president, IRNA reported.

He said he delivered President Hassan Rouhani’s message, which was about the Iran nuclear deal and some bilateral issues, to Putin.

“It was a constructive conversation, and inshallah it will lead to good outcomes,” the chief Iranian diplomat added.

Zarif said he had four hours of compact discussions with the Russians on Tuesday afternoon.

Accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi, Zarif traveled to Moscow on Tuesday for talks with senior Russian officials, including his counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

During his meeting with Lavrov, Zarif said Iran-Russia relations are at their strongest in decades, adding that such sustainable ties will benefit both countries and guarantee global peace and security.