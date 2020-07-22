Four COVID-19 vaccines proven to be safe, Russian PM says

Four vaccines against the coronavirus have proven to be safe and tests on two more vaccines are at their final stage, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told the parliament, the State Duma, on Wednesday reporting on the government’s work, TASS reports.

"Four vaccines today have proven to be safe, according to Rospotrebnadzor [Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing] and clinical trials on two others are at their final stage. This is the Gamaleya Center and the Defense Ministry. Two [facilities] are also preparing to start trials, these are Vector and the Scientific Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums.

The prime minister stressed that 17 scientific and research institutions in the country were developing the vaccine today, including the Ministry of Education and Science, the Health Ministry, the Federal Medical-Biological Agency and the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing. "There are more than 26 types of the vaccine," Mishustin said.

According to Mishustin, Russia’s healthcare system during the coronavirus pandemic proved that it was ready for challenges. "When I see how doctors and the heads of medical institutions are working, I want to say that it is ready and there is some reserve," the prime minister said.