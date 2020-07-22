Russia's Federal Security Service Prevents Terror Attack In Kabardino-Balkarian Republic
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented a planned Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) attack that was intended to target law enforcement officers in the southern republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, according to a statement on Wednesday, Sputnik reports.
"Russia's FSB, in conjunction with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, prevented a planned terrorist act against law enforcement officers in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, which was being planned by members of the international Islamic State terrorist organization, which is banned in Russia," the statement read.
During a raid in the city of Nalchik, operatives found a ready-to-use improvised explosive device, as well as equipment used to produce explosives, and communication devices that contained messages with known Islamic State militants, providing details of the planned attack.
