Over 15 mln people diagnosed with COVID-19 globally, Johns Hopkins University reports

Over 15 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, globally, the US-based Johns Hopkins University informed on Wednesday, TASS reports.

According to the organization, 15,000,424 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the world, and 617,832 have died. The US has the highest number of infected persons (3,915,780), followed by Brazil (2,159,654) and India (1,193,078).

Russia ranks fourth in the world on the amount of documented COVID-19 cases. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, to date, 789,190 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 572,053 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,745 fatalities nationwide.