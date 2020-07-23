WHO expects first COVID-19 vaccinations in early 2021

Researchers are making "good progress" in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, World Health Organization (WHO) expert Mike Ryan said.

"We're making good progress," Ryan said, noting that several vaccines were now in phase 3 trials and none had failed, so far, in terms of safety or ability to generate an immune response.



"Realistically it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated," NDTV cited him as saying.

WHO was working to expand access to potential vaccines and to help scale-up production capacity, Ryan said.



"And we need to be fair about this, because this is a global good. Vaccines for this pandemic are not for the wealthy, they are not for the poor, they are for everybody," the head of WHO's emergencies programme said.