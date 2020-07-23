Turkey urges Armenia to withdraw from occupied Azerbaijani lands
Turkey reiterated its support to Azerbaijan against Armenian border attacks, according to a National Security Council statement on Wednesday.
Turkey called on Armenia to stop its aggression and withdraw from Azerbaijani lands it is occupying, the statement said following the council meeting headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Anadolu Agency reported.
Ankara also strongly condemned the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territory, the statement added.
Vestnik Kavkaza
in TelegramSubscribe