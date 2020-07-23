Azerbaijanis hold rally in Franceas sign of protest against Armenian provocations (VIDEO)
Azerbaijanis living in France held a rally as a sign of protest against Armenia’s latest provocations.
During the rally, Azerbaijanis with the Azerbaijani state flags in their hands chanted patriotic slogans, Trend reports.
The purpose of the rally was to draw the attention of the French public to the realities in connection with the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as to expose the Armenian lies.
