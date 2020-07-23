Iran tests 5G in lab in Tehran

Iran's Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology Sattar Hashemi said that the test conducted in the ICT Research Center in downtown Tehran had reached a speed of 1.5 gigabits per second (Gb/s).



"The 5G is a major improvement on 4G regarding the delay in sending information and we managed to reduce the delay by 5 to 6 milliseconds in this test," Hashemi told the Mehr news agency.



A separate report by the official IRNA news agency said the testing site had been launched by Iran’s second largest mobile operator MTN Irancell.



The report said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani oversaw the trial through a video conference call from his Cabinet session.



Hashemi did not elaborate on any exact timetable for rolling out the fifth generation of mobile internet in Iran.



He said high-ranking government officials would soon hold a ceremony to officially unveil 5G in the country and announce the terms of its regulation and pricing systems.