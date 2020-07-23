Moscow's COVID-19death toll rises by 14

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus has risen by 14 to 4,364 in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said.



"Fourteen patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," TASS cited the center as saying.

To date, 789,190 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 572,053 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,745 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.